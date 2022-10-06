HobbsNetworkToken Price Tops $0.49 on Top Exchanges (HNW)

HobbsNetworkToken (HNW) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, HobbsNetworkToken has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HobbsNetworkToken has a total market cap of $494,788.19 and $11,888.00 worth of HobbsNetworkToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HobbsNetworkToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002463 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

HobbsNetworkToken Token Profile

HobbsNetworkToken’s launch date was October 16th, 2021. HobbsNetworkToken’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for HobbsNetworkToken is www.hobbsnetworking.com. HobbsNetworkToken’s official Twitter account is @official_hnw.

Buying and Selling HobbsNetworkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “HobbsNetworkToken (HNW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HobbsNetworkToken has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HobbsNetworkToken is 0.49397388 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $91.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hobbsnetworking.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HobbsNetworkToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HobbsNetworkToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HobbsNetworkToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

