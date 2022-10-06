HoDooi.com Price Down 4.7% This Week (HOD)

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, HoDooi.com has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One HoDooi.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. HoDooi.com has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $117,982.00 worth of HoDooi.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HoDooi.com alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00043997 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001800 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $326.39 or 0.01614396 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

HoDooi.com Profile

HOD is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2021. HoDooi.com’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 720,000,000 tokens. The official message board for HoDooi.com is blog.hodooi.com. HoDooi.com’s official Twitter account is @hodooi. The official website for HoDooi.com is www.hodooi.com. The Reddit community for HoDooi.com is https://reddit.com/r/hodooi.

Buying and Selling HoDooi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HoDooi.com (HOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HoDooi.com has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 491,857,217 in circulation. The last known price of HoDooi.com is 0.00569937 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $98,966.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hodooi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HoDooi.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoDooi.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.