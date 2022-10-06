Holy Trinity (HOLY) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17,699.00

Holy Trinity (HOLY) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Holy Trinity has a total market capitalization of $462,514.00 and $17,699.00 worth of Holy Trinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holy Trinity token can currently be bought for $5.94 or 0.00029559 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Holy Trinity has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Holy Trinity’s genesis date was February 1st, 2019. Holy Trinity’s total supply is 77,664 tokens. Holy Trinity’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Holy Trinity is bonfida.com/dex/#/pools/c9jqqxnljnjrf66ktwivm7h9btbs2cr3j3dbhgyvuc95.

According to CryptoCompare, “Holy Trinity (HOLY) is a cryptocurrency . Holy Trinity has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Holy Trinity is 6.0101 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $21,853.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bonfida.com/dex/#/pools/C9jQqXNLjNjrf66kTwivM7h9Btbs2cR3J3dbhGYvuC95.”

