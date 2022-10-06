Homerun Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $309,359.95 (HMRN)

Homerun Token (HMRN) traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Homerun Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Homerun Token has a market capitalization of $309,359.95 and approximately $9,948.00 worth of Homerun Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Homerun Token has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Homerun Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Homerun Token Profile

Homerun Token’s launch date was February 11th, 2022. The Reddit community for Homerun Token is https://reddit.com/r/homeruntoken. Homerun Token’s official website is homeruntoken.com. Homerun Token’s official Twitter account is @homeruntoken.

Buying and Selling Homerun Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Homerun Token (HMRN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Homerun Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Homerun Token is 0.00152605 USD and is up 36.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,665.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://homeruntoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homerun Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homerun Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homerun Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homerun Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homerun Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.