Horizon Financial Services LLC Invests $617,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.5% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 149,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 442,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $121,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $289.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.52 and a 200 day moving average of $296.51. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

