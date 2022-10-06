Hosky Token (HOSKY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,138.00

Hosky Token (HOSKY) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Hosky Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hosky Token has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hosky Token has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $41,138.00 worth of Hosky Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Hosky Token Profile

Hosky Token launched on November 4th, 2021. Hosky Token’s total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,318,788,280,482 tokens. Hosky Token’s official website is hosky.io. Hosky Token’s official Twitter account is @hoskytoken.

Hosky Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hosky Token (HOSKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. Hosky Token has a current supply of 500,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hosky Token is 0.00000001 USD and is up 8.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,923.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hosky.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hosky Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hosky Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hosky Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

