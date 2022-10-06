HotMoon Token Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (HOTMOON)

HotMoon Token (HOTMOON) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One HotMoon Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HotMoon Token has a market capitalization of $57,451.42 and approximately $41,339.00 worth of HotMoon Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HotMoon Token has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HotMoon Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145877 BTC.

HotMoon Token Token Profile

HotMoon Token’s launch date was January 30th, 2022. HotMoon Token’s total supply is 17,190,384,557,391 tokens. HotMoon Token’s official Twitter account is @hotmoontoken. The official website for HotMoon Token is hotmoontoken.com.

HotMoon Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HotMoon Token (HOTMOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HotMoon Token has a current supply of 17,190,384,557,391 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HotMoon Token is 0 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $40,890.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hotmoontoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HotMoon Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HotMoon Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HotMoon Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HotMoon Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HotMoon Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.