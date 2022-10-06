Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,067 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.22. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $103.58 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $311.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

