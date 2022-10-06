Hubble Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $503,334.00 (HBB)

Hubble Protocol (HBB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, Hubble Protocol has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Hubble Protocol has a market cap of $3.12 million and $503,334.00 worth of Hubble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hubble Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000942 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

About Hubble Protocol

Hubble Protocol was first traded on January 28th, 2022. Hubble Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,440,915 tokens. The official website for Hubble Protocol is hubbleprotocol.io. Hubble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hubbleprotocol. Hubble Protocol’s official message board is blog.hubbleprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Hubble Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/usdh.

Hubble Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hubble Protocol (HBB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Hubble Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hubble Protocol is 0.19185167 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $428,279.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hubbleprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubble Protocol directly using US dollars.

