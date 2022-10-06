Hubble Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million (HBB)

Hubble Protocol (HBB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, Hubble Protocol has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Hubble Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $503,334.00 worth of Hubble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hubble Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000942 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hubble Protocol Token Profile

Hubble Protocol was first traded on January 28th, 2022. Hubble Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,440,915 tokens. Hubble Protocol’s official message board is blog.hubbleprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Hubble Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/usdh. Hubble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hubbleprotocol. The official website for Hubble Protocol is hubbleprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Hubble Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hubble Protocol (HBB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Hubble Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hubble Protocol is 0.19185167 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $428,279.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hubbleprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

