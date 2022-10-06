Hudi Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (HUDI)

Hudi (HUDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, Hudi has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Hudi has a market cap of $1.58 million and $98,169.00 worth of Hudi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hudi token can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001135 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

About Hudi

Hudi’s genesis date was September 15th, 2021. Hudi’s official Twitter account is @humandataincome and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hudi is https://reddit.com/r/hudi. Hudi’s official message board is medium.com/humandataincome. The official website for Hudi is humandataincome.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hudi (HUDI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hudi has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Hudi is 0.22757087 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $54,646.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://humandataincome.com/.”

