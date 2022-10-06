Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.88

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 348361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,244,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,364,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,163,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,880 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after acquiring an additional 791,947 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 724,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.