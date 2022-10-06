$HULK Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $32,085.37 ($HULK)

$HULK ($HULK) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One $HULK token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. $HULK has a total market cap of $32,085.37 and $19,445.00 worth of $HULK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, $HULK has traded down 48.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

$HULK was first traded on May 17th, 2022. $HULK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. $HULK’s official website is hulktoken.crd.co. $HULK’s official Twitter account is @@hulk_token.

According to CryptoCompare, “$HULK ($HULK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. $HULK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of $HULK is 0.00003354 USD and is up 0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $174.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hulktoken.crd.co.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $HULK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire $HULK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase $HULK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

