Hummingbird Egg Trading 47.1% Lower This Week (HEGG)

Hummingbird Egg (HEGG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. Hummingbird Egg has a total market cap of $146,906.66 and $9,753.00 worth of Hummingbird Egg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hummingbird Egg has traded down 47.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hummingbird Egg token can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

Hummingbird Egg Token Profile

Hummingbird Egg launched on August 30th, 2021. Hummingbird Egg’s total supply is 55,620,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,633,191 tokens. Hummingbird Egg’s official website is www.nestswap.app. Hummingbird Egg’s official Twitter account is @nestswap_app. Hummingbird Egg’s official message board is hummingbirdbsc.medium.com. The Reddit community for Hummingbird Egg is https://reddit.com/r/hmngbsc.

Buying and Selling Hummingbird Egg

According to CryptoCompare, “Hummingbird Egg (HEGG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hummingbird Egg has a current supply of 55,620,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hummingbird Egg is 0.00322383 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,107.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nestswap.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hummingbird Egg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hummingbird Egg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hummingbird Egg using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

