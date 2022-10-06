Hundred Finance (HND) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123,726.63

Hundred Finance (HND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Hundred Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hundred Finance has a total market cap of $123,726.63 and $222,634.00 worth of Hundred Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hundred Finance has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hundred Finance Profile

Hundred Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,982,109 tokens. Hundred Finance’s official message board is hundred-finance.medium.com. Hundred Finance’s official website is hundred.finance. Hundred Finance’s official Twitter account is @hundredfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hundred Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hundred Finance (HND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hundred Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hundred Finance is 0.04136452 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $52,038.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hundred.finance/.”

