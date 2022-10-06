HUNNY FINANCE (HUNNY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $261,400.45

HUNNY FINANCE (HUNNY) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, HUNNY FINANCE has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. HUNNY FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $261,400.45 and approximately $8,107.00 worth of HUNNY FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNNY FINANCE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNNY FINANCE alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004879 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001808 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $324.55 or 0.01618381 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00029884 BTC.

HUNNY FINANCE Token Profile

HUNNY FINANCE (HUNNY) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2021. HUNNY FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @hunnyfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNNY FINANCE is https://reddit.com/r/hunnyfinance/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUNNY FINANCE is hunny.finance/#/pools. HUNNY FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/hunnyfinance.

HUNNY FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNNY FINANCE (HUNNY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. HUNNY FINANCE has a current supply of 0. The last known price of HUNNY FINANCE is 0.00581542 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,052.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hunny.finance/#/pools.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNNY FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNNY FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNNY FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNNY FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNNY FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.