Hurrian Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $181,471.00 (MLD)

Hurrian Network (MLD) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Hurrian Network has a total market capitalization of $142,743.59 and $181,471.00 worth of Hurrian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hurrian Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hurrian Network has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hurrian Network Token Profile

Hurrian Network launched on April 3rd, 2022. Hurrian Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,973,209,682 tokens. The official website for Hurrian Network is www.hurriannetwork.com. Hurrian Network’s official Twitter account is @hurriannetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hurrian Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hurrian Network (MLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Hurrian Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hurrian Network is 0.0000183 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $96,690.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hurriannetwork.com/.”

