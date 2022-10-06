Husky Avax Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HUSKY)

Husky Avax (HUSKY) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Husky Avax token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Husky Avax has a market cap of $669,840.03 and approximately $13,304.00 worth of Husky Avax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Husky Avax has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,118.71 or 1.00004644 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002358 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063370 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021851 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Husky Avax Token Profile

Husky Avax (HUSKY) is a token. It launched on May 12th, 2021. Husky Avax’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,387,660,675,250 tokens. Husky Avax’s official Twitter account is @avaxhusky and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Husky Avax is https://reddit.com/r/huskyavalanche/. Husky Avax’s official website is www.husky.space. The official message board for Husky Avax is medium.com/@huskyavax.

Buying and Selling Husky Avax

According to CryptoCompare, “Husky Avax (HUSKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Husky Avax has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Husky Avax is 0.00000001 USD and is up 17.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $964.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.husky.space/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Husky Avax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Husky Avax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Husky Avax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

