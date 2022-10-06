Hydranet Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.08 Million (HDX)

Hydranet (HDX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Hydranet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydranet has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Hydranet has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $19,160.00 worth of Hydranet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Hydranet Profile

Hydranet’s genesis date was March 12th, 2022. Hydranet’s total supply is 154,679,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,879,925 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydranet is https://reddit.com/r/hydranet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydranet’s official Twitter account is @thehydranet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydranet is discord.gg/revnwzgzqn. The official website for Hydranet is hydranet.ai.

Hydranet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydranet (HDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Hydranet has a current supply of 154,679,560 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hydranet is 0.02506809 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8,071.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hydranet.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydranet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydranet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydranet using one of the exchanges listed above.

