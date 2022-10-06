Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.17

Shares of Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 3913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

Hypera Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

Hypera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

