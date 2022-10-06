Hyprr (UDOO) Market Cap Achieves $233,760.94

Hyprr (UDOO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Hyprr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hyprr has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Hyprr has a market cap of $233,760.94 and approximately $5,063.00 worth of Hyprr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hyprr Token Profile

Hyprr was first traded on August 11th, 2019. Hyprr’s total supply is 837,843,489 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,853,495 tokens. Hyprr’s official Twitter account is @hyprrsocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hyprr is https://reddit.com/r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hyprr’s official website is hyprr.com.

Buying and Selling Hyprr

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyprr (UDOO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hyprr has a current supply of 837,843,488.59863 with 491,853,494.78303784 in circulation. The last known price of Hyprr is 0.00036334 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $614.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyprr.com/.”

