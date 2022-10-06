HZM Coin (HZM) Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week

HZM Coin (HZM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, HZM Coin has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One HZM Coin token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HZM Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $36,040.00 worth of HZM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

HZM Coin Token Profile

HZM Coin’s genesis date was July 15th, 2021. HZM Coin’s total supply is 3,999,406,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,799,960,904 tokens. HZM Coin’s official website is hzmcoin.com. HZM Coin’s official Twitter account is @hzmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HZM Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “HZM Coin (HZM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HZM Coin has a current supply of 3,999,406,183.3 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of HZM Coin is 0.0032858 USD and is up 6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $12,855.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hzmcoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HZM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HZM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HZM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

