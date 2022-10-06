I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) versus Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Head to Head Contrast

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) and Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for I-Mab and Thorne HealthTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I-Mab 0 0 4 0 3.00 Thorne HealthTech 0 0 5 0 3.00

I-Mab presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,194.42%. Thorne HealthTech has a consensus target price of $9.60, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Given I-Mab’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe I-Mab is more favorable than Thorne HealthTech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

51.9% of I-Mab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Thorne HealthTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of I-Mab shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.9% of Thorne HealthTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares I-Mab and Thorne HealthTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I-Mab N/A N/A N/A Thorne HealthTech 0.97% 1.78% 1.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares I-Mab and Thorne HealthTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I-Mab $13.81 million 23.71 -$365.87 million N/A N/A Thorne HealthTech $185.25 million 1.46 $7.25 million N/A N/A

Thorne HealthTech has higher revenue and earnings than I-Mab.

Summary

Thorne HealthTech beats I-Mab on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About I-Mab

(Get Rating)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial. Its product candidates also includes Enoblituzumab, a humanized B7-H3 antibody that is in Phase 2 to treat head and neck cancer, and other oncology diseases; Efineptakin, a long-acting recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; TJ210, a monoclonal antibody against human C5aR1 that is in Phase 1 for the treatment of cancers and autoimmune; Plonmarlimab, a GM-CSF monoclonal antibody for inflammation and CRS-related therapies; Uliledlimab, a CD73 antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors and oncology; TJ-L14B, a PD-L1-based tumor-dependent T-cell engager for solid cancers; and TJ-CD4B, a tumor-dependent T cell engager for gastric and other cancers, as well as TJ-L1IF, a PD-L1/IFN-a antibody-cytokine fusion protein for solid tumors and TJ-C64B, a tumor-dependent T-cell engager for ovarian and other cancers. I-Mab has strategic collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company; Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd.; PT Kalbe Genexine Biologics; and Roche Diagnostics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Thorne HealthTech

(Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc., a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions. The company uses the Onegevity platform to map, integrate, and understand the biological features that describe the state of an individual's health, as well as provide actionable insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals to take a proactive approach to improve and maintain their health. It primarily serves healthcare professionals, professional athletes, and professional sports and Olympic teams. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

