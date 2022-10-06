iAssets Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $57,053.96 (ASSET)

iAssets (ASSET) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, iAssets has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. iAssets has a market capitalization of $57,053.96 and $9,144.00 worth of iAssets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iAssets token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About iAssets

iAssets’ genesis date was April 28th, 2022. iAssets’ total supply is 500,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000,000 tokens. iAssets’ official Twitter account is @iassets_org?t=_f74drmrn-y3uawijaviog&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iAssets is https://reddit.com/r/iAssets. iAssets’ official website is iassets.org.

Buying and Selling iAssets

According to CryptoCompare, “iAssets (ASSET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. iAssets has a current supply of 500,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of iAssets is 0.00000029 USD and is up 12.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $39,413.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iassets.org/.”

