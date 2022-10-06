ICHELLO Music & Technology Price Tops $0.0003 (ELLO)

ICHELLO Music & Technology (ELLO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. ICHELLO Music & Technology has a market cap of $37,448.28 and $11,312.00 worth of ICHELLO Music & Technology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHELLO Music & Technology token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICHELLO Music & Technology has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

About ICHELLO Music & Technology

ICHELLO Music & Technology’s genesis date was January 31st, 2022. ICHELLO Music & Technology’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. ICHELLO Music & Technology’s official Twitter account is @ichelloarts. The official website for ICHELLO Music & Technology is ichello.com.br. The Reddit community for ICHELLO Music & Technology is https://reddit.com/r/ichelloarts.

ICHELLO Music & Technology Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHELLO Music & Technology (ELLO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ICHELLO Music & Technology has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ICHELLO Music & Technology is 0.00027952 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $118.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ichello.com.br/.”

