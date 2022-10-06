Ideamarket (IMO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,472.00

Ideamarket (IMO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Ideamarket has a total market capitalization of $281,705.53 and $13,472.00 worth of Ideamarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideamarket token can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ideamarket has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00145943 BTC.

Ideamarket’s genesis date was February 14th, 2021. Ideamarket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ideamarket is https://reddit.com/r/ideamarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ideamarket is ideamarket.io. Ideamarket’s official message board is ideamarket.substack.com. Ideamarket’s official Twitter account is @ideamarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideamarket (IMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Ideamarket has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ideamarket is 0.02010666 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ideamarket.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideamarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideamarket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideamarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

