iDeFiYieldProtocol (IDYP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $175,688.65

iDeFiYieldProtocol (IDYP) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. iDeFiYieldProtocol has a market capitalization of $175,688.65 and $94,185.00 worth of iDeFiYieldProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iDeFiYieldProtocol has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. One iDeFiYieldProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

iDeFiYieldProtocol’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,410,897 tokens. The official website for iDeFiYieldProtocol is dyp.finance. iDeFiYieldProtocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. iDeFiYieldProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dypfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “iDeFiYieldProtocol (IDYP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iDeFiYieldProtocol has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of iDeFiYieldProtocol is 0.0030768 USD and is down -1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $133,532.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dyp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDeFiYieldProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDeFiYieldProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDeFiYieldProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

