Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of IDRA stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.45. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.04.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
