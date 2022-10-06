Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.45. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.04.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

