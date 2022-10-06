Idle Ninja Online (NINKY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9,901.00

Idle Ninja Online (NINKY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Idle Ninja Online token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Idle Ninja Online has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $9,901.00 worth of Idle Ninja Online was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idle Ninja Online has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Idle Ninja Online

Idle Ninja Online was first traded on December 12th, 2021. Idle Ninja Online’s total supply is 3,750,100,000 tokens. Idle Ninja Online’s official Twitter account is @idleninjaonline and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Idle Ninja Online is nft.monsters.ninja. The official message board for Idle Ninja Online is medium.com/idleninjaonline. The Reddit community for Idle Ninja Online is https://reddit.com/r/idleninjaonlinereddit.

Idle Ninja Online Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle Ninja Online (NINKY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Idle Ninja Online has a current supply of 3,750,100,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Idle Ninja Online is 0.00036993 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,680.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nft.monsters.ninja/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle Ninja Online directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle Ninja Online should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle Ninja Online using one of the exchanges listed above.

