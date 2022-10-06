iFabric (TSE:IFA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.95

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 5500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.
iFabric Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$28.33 million and a P/E ratio of 118.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.
About iFabric
iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products.
Further Reading
