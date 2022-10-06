IjasCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $38,147.00 (IJC)

IjasCoin (IJC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, IjasCoin has traded up 78% against the US dollar. One IjasCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. IjasCoin has a total market cap of $55,671.11 and approximately $38,147.00 worth of IjasCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IjasCoin

IjasCoin was first traded on May 7th, 2018. IjasCoin’s total supply is 25,495,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IjasCoin’s official Twitter account is @ijascoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IjasCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ijascoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IjasCoin’s official website is www.ijascoin.net. IjasCoin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/ijascode.

IjasCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IjasCoin (IJC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. IjasCoin has a current supply of 25,495,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of IjasCoin is 0.00001953 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39,941.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ijascoin.net.”

