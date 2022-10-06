Immortl (IMRTL) Trading 344% Higher This Week

Immortl (IMRTL) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, Immortl has traded up 344% against the US dollar. Immortl has a total market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $23,631.00 worth of Immortl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immortl token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Immortl

Immortl’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Immortl’s total supply is 9,674,999,763 tokens. Immortl’s official website is www.one-immortl.com. Immortl’s official Twitter account is @one_immortl and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immortl’s official message board is one-immortl.medium.com.

Immortl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immortl (IMRTL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Harmony platform. Immortl has a current supply of 9,674,999,763 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Immortl is 0.00003488 USD and is up 1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $580.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.one-immortl.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immortl directly using U.S. dollars.

