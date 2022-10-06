Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:IMH opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

