impactMarket (PACT) Trading Down 25.3% This Week

impactMarket (PACT) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. impactMarket has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $15,916.00 worth of impactMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One impactMarket token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, impactMarket has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

impactMarket Token Profile

impactMarket’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,680,403,451 tokens. impactMarket’s official Twitter account is @ipctmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. impactMarket’s official message board is medium.com/impactmarket. impactMarket’s official website is www.impactmarket.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “impactMarket (PACT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Celo platform. impactMarket has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of impactMarket is 0.0015327 USD and is up 13.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,919.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.impactmarket.com/.”

