Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 1,452 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $123,086.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,634,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 647 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $56,903.65.

On Monday, August 22nd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $460,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $481,550.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,242 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $80,059.32.

Impinj Price Performance

NASDAQ:PI opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.01. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.07% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Impinj by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

