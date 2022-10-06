Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Shares Up 20%

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 613,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 606% from the average session volume of 86,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$5.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31.

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Moosehorn property that consists of 82 quartz mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,720 hectares located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

