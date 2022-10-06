India Coin (INDIA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $36,199.00

India Coin (INDIA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. India Coin has a market capitalization of $611,384.42 and approximately $36,199.00 worth of India Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One India Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, India Coin has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006481 BTC.

About India Coin

India Coin’s genesis date was August 17th, 2021. India Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,416,662,875,204 tokens. The official message board for India Coin is medium.com/@indiacoin15. India Coin’s official Twitter account is @indiacoin15. The Reddit community for India Coin is https://reddit.com/r/india_coin15/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for India Coin is indiacoin.world.

Buying and Selling India Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “India Coin (INDIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. India Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of India Coin is 0.00000012 USD and is down -5.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $38,647.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://indiacoin.world/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as India Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire India Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy India Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

