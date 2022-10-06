Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Short Interest Update

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

OTCMKTS INVVY opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Indivior has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.25.

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Indivior had a return on equity of 66.83% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Indivior will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

