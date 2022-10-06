Infinite Launch (ILA) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

Infinite Launch (ILA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Infinite Launch token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Infinite Launch has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Infinite Launch has a market cap of $334,004.76 and $11,571.00 worth of Infinite Launch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Infinite Launch Token Profile

Infinite Launch launched on November 24th, 2021. Infinite Launch’s total supply is 992,536,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,836,782 tokens. The official message board for Infinite Launch is infinitelaunch.medium.com. Infinite Launch’s official website is infinitelaunch.io. Infinite Launch’s official Twitter account is @infinitelaunch and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Infinite Launch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinite Launch (ILA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Infinite Launch has a current supply of 992,536,867 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Infinite Launch is 0.00223488 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7,421.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://infinitelaunch.io/.”

