Infinity Skies (ISKY) Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Infinity Skies (ISKY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Infinity Skies has a market capitalization of $91,636.00 and $18,998.00 worth of Infinity Skies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinity Skies token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Infinity Skies has traded down 39.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

Infinity Skies Token Profile

Infinity Skies was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Infinity Skies’ total supply is 17,690,432 tokens. Infinity Skies’ official Twitter account is @inf_skies and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Infinity Skies is infinityskies.io.

Infinity Skies Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinity Skies (ISKY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Infinity Skies has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Infinity Skies is 0.00521704 USD and is down -6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $19,758.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://infinityskies.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinity Skies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinity Skies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinity Skies using one of the exchanges listed above.

