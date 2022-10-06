InfinityPad Price Down 36.7% Over Last 7 Days (INFP)

InfinityPad (INFP) traded down 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, InfinityPad has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. One InfinityPad token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. InfinityPad has a market cap of $80,786.49 and approximately $38,270.00 worth of InfinityPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

InfinityPad Profile

InfinityPad’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. InfinityPad’s total supply is 99,095,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. InfinityPad’s official Twitter account is @infinitypad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. InfinityPad’s official website is infinitypad.io. The official message board for InfinityPad is infinitypad.medium.com.

Buying and Selling InfinityPad

According to CryptoCompare, “InfinityPad (INFP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. InfinityPad has a current supply of 99,095,344 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of InfinityPad is 0.00256195 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $328.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://infinitypad.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InfinityPad directly using U.S. dollars.

