Inflation Adjusted USDS (IUSDS) Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges

Inflation Adjusted USDS (IUSDS) traded down 22% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Inflation Adjusted USDS token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002496 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Inflation Adjusted USDS has traded down 4% against the dollar. Inflation Adjusted USDS has a total market capitalization of $392,412.07 and approximately $13,424.00 worth of Inflation Adjusted USDS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003267 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010788 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Inflation Adjusted USDS Profile

Inflation Adjusted USDS’s total supply is 2,210,259 tokens and its circulating supply is 785,343 tokens. Inflation Adjusted USDS’s official Twitter account is @spicetradeai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Inflation Adjusted USDS is spicetrade.ai.

Buying and Selling Inflation Adjusted USDS

According to CryptoCompare, “Inflation Adjusted USDS (IUSDS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Inflation Adjusted USDS has a current supply of 2,210,259 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Inflation Adjusted USDS is 0.52514181 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spicetrade.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inflation Adjusted USDS directly using US dollars.

