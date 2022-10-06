Influencer (IMI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $44,226.26

Influencer (IMI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Influencer token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Influencer has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Influencer has a total market capitalization of $44,226.26 and approximately $50,766.00 worth of Influencer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

Influencer’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. The official website for Influencer is www.infr.kr. Influencer’s official Twitter account is @infr_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Influencer (IMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. Influencer has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Influencer is 0.00670105 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.infr.kr/.”

