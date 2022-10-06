INME SWAP V2 (INMES) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million

INME SWAP V2 (INMES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last week, INME SWAP V2 has traded down 21.9% against the dollar. One INME SWAP V2 token can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. INME SWAP V2 has a market cap of $3.39 million and $12,614.00 worth of INME SWAP V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00145632 BTC.

INME SWAP V2 Profile

INME SWAP V2’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. INME SWAP V2’s total supply is 259,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,485,207 tokens. INME SWAP V2’s official Twitter account is @inmefinance. INME SWAP V2’s official website is inme.finance.

Buying and Selling INME SWAP V2

According to CryptoCompare, “INME SWAP V2 (INMES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. INME SWAP V2 has a current supply of 259,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of INME SWAP V2 is 0.02006591 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://inme.finance/.”

