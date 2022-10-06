InPoker (INP) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

InPoker (INP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, InPoker has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One InPoker token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. InPoker has a market capitalization of $273,680.36 and approximately $11,011.00 worth of InPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

InPoker Token Profile

InPoker’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. InPoker’s total supply is 983,433,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,724,974 tokens. The official website for InPoker is inpoker.io. InPoker’s official Twitter account is @influencerpoker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InPoker is https://reddit.com/r/inpoker. The official message board for InPoker is inpoker.medium.com.

InPoker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “InPoker (INP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. InPoker has a current supply of 983,433,308 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of InPoker is 0.00112399 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,081.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://inpoker.io/.”

