Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Insider Acquires 23 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) insider Gregory Abel purchased 23 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $408,005.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,384,135.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $70,585,015.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:BRK-A opened at $420,667.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430,133.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454,330.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Edward Jones upgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Further Reading

