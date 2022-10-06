Insider Buying: Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Acquires 10,750 Shares of Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) insider David Arnold purchased 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £19,780 ($23,900.43).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 194.80 ($2.35) on Thursday. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 171.70 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 384.20 ($4.64). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 250.97. The stock has a market cap of £500.48 million and a P/E ratio of -974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crest Nicholson to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 415 ($5.01) to GBX 416 ($5.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 250 ($3.02) in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 385.14 ($4.65).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

