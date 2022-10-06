Insider Buying: Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) insider Kevin Havelock acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.16) per share, with a total value of £42,050 ($50,809.57).

Kevin Havelock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Kevin Havelock bought 2,000 shares of Fevertree Drinks stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 957 ($11.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,140 ($23,127.11).

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 872.50 ($10.54) on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a one year low of GBX 804.50 ($9.72) and a one year high of GBX 2,871 ($34.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,643.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 948.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,323.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Fevertree Drinks Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 5.63 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FEVR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,030 ($36.61) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 935 ($11.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,181.67 ($14.28).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

Featured Articles

