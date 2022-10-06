Insider Buying: SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Rating) insider Christopher Knowles bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £10,200 ($12,324.79).

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of LON SEIT opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.23) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 118.21. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90.90 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 125.60 ($1.52). The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 1,016.00.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.90%.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

