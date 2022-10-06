Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Purchases 129,567 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 129,567 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.97 per share, with a total value of C$903,613.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 150,667 shares in the company, valued at C$1,050,766.72.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Tuesday, September 20th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$70,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 112,185 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$886,048.35.

On Sunday, July 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 63,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$455,225.40.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

TSE TOT opened at C$7.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$303.18 million and a PE ratio of 22.50. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.65 and a 52 week high of C$9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.84.

Total Energy Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.